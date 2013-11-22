LONDON Nov 22 A 21-year-old Bank of America
Merrill Lynch intern, whose death prompted the bank to
review the working conditions for junior employees, died of
natural causes, an inquest heard on Friday.
Moritz Erhardt was in the last few days of a seven-week
internship at the U.S. bank's investment banking division when
he was found dead in his London lodgings on Aug. 15.
His death highlighted concerns about interns working
excessive hours and even through the night after newspaper
reports suggested Erhardt had worked for 72 hours without sleep
before he died.
In October, a post mortem concluded that Erhardt, from
Staufen, southwest Germany, died of epilepsy.