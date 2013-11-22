By Clare Hutchison
LONDON Nov 22 A 21-year-old Bank of America
Merrill Lynch intern whose death prompted the bank to
review working conditions for junior employees died of natural
causes, an inquest found on Friday.
Moritz Erhardt, from Staufen, southwest Germany, was in the
last few days of a seven-week internship at the U.S. bank's
investment banking division in London when he was found dead at
his lodgings on Aug. 15.
His death highlighted concerns about interns working
excessive hours and even through the night after newspaper
reports suggested that Erhardt had worked for 72 hours without
sleep before he died.
The inquest, a legal inquiry into the circumstances of a
death when the cause is still uncertain after a post-mortem, was
ordered in October after a post-mortem concluded that Erhardt
died of epilepsy.
Juergen Schroeder, Erhardt's Development Officer at the
bank, told the inquest that no one at the bank had been aware of
the intern's epilepsy.
Schroeder said Erhardt had was highly rated, well liked and
was going to be offered a job, adding that he had hinted as much
to Erhardt the day before his died.
Asked if it was normal for interns to work long hours he
replied: "In general yes. It's not only at Bank of America, it's
the case at most banks in London. It's the case in Germany and
other parts of the world."
COMPETITIVE INTERNS
Schroeder said there was often a competitive pride among
interns in working long hours but that it was not really
necessary. "The way the bank assesses candidates is not by hours
but by the qualities and skills they bring to the bank," he
added.
After the inquest a Bank of America Merrill Lynch spokesman
said that a senior working group had been listening to employees
at all levels and was focused on creating better working
patterns and improved work-life balance for future interns and
junior bankers.
Erhardt's father Hans-Georg Dieterle told the hearing his
son had epilepsy diagnosed in 2010 and had one or two seizures a
year, though he had not complained about working long hours at
the bank.
The pathologist Pete Vanezis said the position in which
Erhardt's body was found suggested that he had been unable to
breathe after a seizure.
Vanezis said that common triggers for seizures include
exposure to flashing lights, stress, drugs, alcohol and
exhaustion, but that a fit could also be brought on without any
of those factors present.
Coroner Mary Hassell said that exhaustion was the most
likely of those triggers to have affected Erhardt, but it was
impossible to say whether that was behind the seizure.
"It's possible that fatigue brought about his fatal seizure.
It's also possible that it just happened," she said.