Sept 20 Bank of America Corp is speeding
up planned job cuts as revenue continues to decline amid new
regulations and a tepid economy, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The second-largest U.S. bank intends to slash 16,000 jobs by
year-end, putting it a year ahead of a plan to eliminate 30,000
under a cost-cutting program called Project New BAC, the
newspaper said, citing a document given to top management.
The bank began cutting jobs last fall and had been expected
to complete the task by the end of 2013.
Bank of America has lagged rivals in recovering from the
financial crisis, largely due to mortgage-related losses. Total
revenue has declined for four straight quarters, raising
investor concerns about how it will boost earnings.
"Given the uncertainty in the economy, expense savings and
efficiencies are the primary catalyst that they have for
earnings growth over the next year," Guggenheim Partners analyst
Marty Mosby said.
Other banks are also turning to cost-cutting as a way to
improve profits, Mosby said.
A person familiar with the planning for New BAC told Reuters
the reported acceleration of the cost-cutting was surprising
because the plan was on track and had been well-received by Wall
Street.
One challenge in cutting jobs more rapidly will be
implementing new systems fast enough as more work is automated,
the person said.
Since taking the helm in 2010, Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan has been working to streamline and reduce risk at Bank
of America by selling off assets and business units not
considered essential. The bank has lost its perch as the largest
U.S. bank by assets and could fall below JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Wells Fargo & Co in total employees.
The bank had 275,460 employees at the end of the second
quarter, down about 3 percent since Moynihan became CEO.
Bank of America spokesman Larry Di Rita declined to comment
on the bank's cost-cutting plans.
Under Project New BAC, Bank of America has said it planned
to eliminate $5 billion in annual expenses and 30,000 jobs by
the end of 2013, largely through cuts in consumer and technology
areas. A second phase is expected to eliminate $3 billion in
annual expenses by mid-2015 by making undisclosed cuts in
capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management areas.
In the second quarter, cost savings from the first phase
were running at an annual pace of $970 million, behind a goal of
$1 billion, the Journal said, citing the document.
Bank of America shares were down 0.75 percent at $9.22 in
afternoon trading.
Separately, Bank of America has named Anne Walker head of
global corporate strategy and investor relations, replacing
Thong Nguyen, who has moved into a consumer banking position
after less than a year in the role.
Walker, who joined the company in the 2009 Merrill Lynch
acquisition, will report to Chief Financial Officer Bruce
Thompson, people familiar with the matter said. Investor
relations director Kevin Stitt, who previously reported to
Thompson, will now be under Walker.
Nguyen, who has worked with Moynihan at Bank of America and
at FleetBoston Financial, is now head of retail, strategy, sales
and operations, reporting to Katy Knox, head of retail banking
and distribution. The bank's consumer unit, which has lost
revenue due to new regulations, has been closing branches to cut
costs.