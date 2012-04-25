* Judge must approve $8.5 bln settlement
* Denies motion by AIG to convert to broader case
(Adds AIG statement in 8th paragraph on its intervention)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 24 A New York judge on Tuesday
rejected an effort by American International Group Inc
and other objectors to Bank of America Corp's proposed
$8.5 billion mortgage bond settlement to convert the case to a
proceeding that may have widened its scope.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, who
must decide whether to approve the settlement, denied the motion
by AIG and other groups of investors to turn the limited
proceeding known as an Article 77 into a broader inquiry known
as a plenary action.
Kapnick said at a hearing on Tuesday that she could
accomplish what was necessary under Article 77.
"I really think I have a lot of discretion," she said.
An Article 77 is a special proceeding, limited in scope,
that generally is used in run-of-the-mill trust matters.
Objectors to the settlement wanted to transform the case into a
plenary action for a full hearing.
The settlement would resolve claims from investors in
mortgage bonds issued by Countrywide Financial Corp, which was
purchased in 2008 by Bank of America.
BlackRock Inc, MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's
Pacific Investment Management Co are among 22
institutional investors who agreed to the accord. Other
investors have complained the payout is too low.
In a statement, AIG said it intervened "to ensure that it
and other investors have adequate information to assess Bank of
America's settlement."
AIG said it looked forward "to the opportunity to examine
the facts and to assess whether Bank of New York has endorsed a
deal that unreasonably benefits Bank of America or whether it
appropriately compensates investors who were harmed by
Countrywide."
'POSITIVE STEP'
Kathy Patrick, an attorney for the institutional investors,
viewed the judge's decision as a positive step.
"She confirmed the trustee was entitled to proceed under
Article 77, which is a summary, expedited form of proceeding,"
Patrick said after the hearing.
John Moon, an attorney for entities known as Triaxx, which
hold unpaid principal of over $2 billion in notes, was not
dissuaded by the judge's decision to reject the motion he joined
in bringing.
"Whether it's an Article 77 or a plenary action," said Moon,
"I view it as winning the battle because the judge implied there
would be adequate disclosure of the facts surrounding the
settlement."
Kevin Heine, a spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon,
declined comment.
The judge asked the parties to work out proposals for
providing documents. Objectors to the proposed settlement want
wide discovery, while the trustee wants less.
"Everybody's going to get part of what they want," Kapnick
said.
Kapnick also heard arguments on whether to allow the
attorneys general of New York and Delaware to intervene in the
case. She made no decision on that.
AIG, which has said Bank of America is "drastically
underpaying," is one of two big objectors to the settlement.
Baupost Group, a Boston-based hedge fund run by Seth Klarman,
operating under the name Walnut Place LLC, is the other. A
handful of Federal Home Loan Banks are among those seeking
broader scrutiny of the deal.
BNY Mellon, acting as trustee for the investors, has said it
decided the settlement was in the best interest of the trusts.
It believes the judge's approval should be based on whether the
trustee's decision was within its reasonable discretion.
The case is In the application of the Bank of New York
Mellon, 651786-2011, New York state Supreme Court (New York
County."
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Muralikumar Anantharaman)