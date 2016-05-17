NEW YORK May 17 A senior female fixed-income
banker at Bank of America Corp filed a lawsuit accusing
the bank of underpaying women, and retaliating against her for
complaining about illegal or unethical business practices by her
colleagues.
In a complaint filed on Monday night, managing director
Megan Messina said she is a victim of "egregious pay disparity"
relative to male peers, and has been paid less than half the man
who shares her title as co-head of global structured credit
products.
She also accused the bank of condoning bias by her boss that
made her feel unwelcome in his "subordinate 'bro's club' of
all-male sycophants," and violating federal Dodd-Frank
whistleblower protections by suspending her last month for
complaints about alleged illegal activity that harmed clients.
Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said: "We take all
allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and investigate
them thoroughly." He said Messina remains an employee of the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank.
A lawyer for Messina did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The plaintiff, a 42-year-old single mother of three, is
seeking at least $6 million for being underpaid, plus punitive
damages and compensation for mental anguish and humiliation.
Her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court joins many
others accusing Wall Street of bias against female bankers,
including by paying them less and tolerating demeaning conduct.
Messina complained that her boss has treated her "like a
summer intern," spent much more time with the other structured
products chief, banned her from client events, and subjected her
to questions such as "Have your eyes always been that blue?"
She accused the other structured products chief of "front
running" by purchasing bonds for Bank of America despite knowing
that Citibank NA wanted them, and angering Blackstone
Group LP by rigging a debt auction to benefit a favored
hedge fund in which the private equity firm also participated.
Messina also said Bank of America refused to tell regulators
how another colleague "doctored" trading records to conceal lies
he told Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management Co,
another major client, about prices.
"BofA intentionally and deliberately discriminated and
retaliated against Messina as a consequence of her adhering to
the law and her ethical, lawful, and industry-accepted,
dutybound obligations following the mantra, 'If you see
something, say something,'" the complaint said.
The case is Messina v Bank of America Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-03653.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)