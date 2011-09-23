* Seeks class action in mortgage-backed securities case
* BofA stock fell 20 percent on Aug. 8 after AIG lawsuit
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 23 A Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) shareholder sued the bank on Friday for what he said
was a failure to disclose it potentially owes more than $10
billion to American International Group Inc (AIG.N) in
connection with mortgage-backed securities.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
seeks class action status on behalf of purchasers of Bank of
America stock between Feb. 25 and Aug. 5 this year.
AIG, which was bailed out by the government in the 2008
financial crisis, suffered losses of more than $10 billion
from the securities, known as RMBS, between 2005 and 2007. The
losses occurred after Bank of America and two companies it
bought -- Countrywide Financial Corp and Merrill Lynch -- and
subsidiaries sold AIG more than $28 billion in RMBS.
"Throughout the class period, defendants repeatedly
informed investors about the claims of other entities for RMBS
losses but not about the massive losses suffered by AIG," the
lawsuit said.
Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Bank of America, said he had not seen the
lawsuit and declined to comment.
The court document said the shareholder losses occurred on
Aug. 8 as Bank of America's stock dropped more than 20 percent
to $6.51 per share from $8.17 per share after AIG sued the bank
in New York state court seeking to recover the RMBS losses.
"This decrease was a result of the artificial inflation
caused by the defendants' misleading statements coming out of
the price," Friday's lawsuit said.
In a footnote, the court document adds that the plaintiff,
shareholder David Lawrence, "asserts only that BofA should have
disclosed AIG's losses and potential claims to investors and
takes no position on whether those claims will ultimately be
found to have merit."
Lawrence asks the court to declare the lawsuit a class
action under anti-fraud provisions of federal securities law
and seeks unspecified damages for all members of the class.
The case is David Lawrence et al v Bank of America Corp,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-6678.
