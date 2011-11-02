* Employees scouting jobs as cost-cutting program starts
* B of A slashing 30,000 jobs over next few years
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 2 Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) employees are flooding rival companies with resumes as
a major cost-cutting program gets under way at the
second-largest U.S. bank.
Competitors say they are getting an influx of calls, emails
and LinkedIn connection requests as the bank embarks on a plan
to slash 30,000 jobs over the next few years. The employees are
scouting jobs in retail, commercial and investment banking,
bankers and recruiters said.
"It's definitely picking up," said a senior executive at a
rival consumer bank.
The uncertainty at Bank of America gives competitors a
chance to nab talented employees, bankers said. But they
cautioned that many companies are only hiring selectively.
In the most high-profile departure, PNC Financial Services
Group Inc (PNC.N) last week hired Bank of America strategy
executive Mike Lyons to lead its corporate and institutional
banking unit. Lyons had advised CEO Brian Moynihan on his plan
to sell off nonessential assets.
John Dunn, director of the banking and financial services
practice at recruiting firm Stephen James Associates, said he
has had about 20 calls or meetings with Bank of America
employees in recent weeks, mostly in investment banking and
capital markets operations. Normally, he might have talked to
or met only two to four over that period.
"Now these folks are looking to get out of choppy water
before they get displaced or asked to relocate," Dunn said.
"It's much easier finding a job while you have a job."
Moynihan is chopping expenses as new regulations, a
sluggish economy and low long-term interest rates are crimping
profits across the banking industry. Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Bank of America in particular needs to build
capital to cover mortgage-related losses and meet new
international standards.
The bank's efficiency program, called Project New BAC, aims
to streamline a company bloated by years of acquisitions. But
executives risk cutting too deeply or creating an unsettling
environment for those who remain, said Beth Livingston,
assistant professor of human resources studies at Cornell
University.
"You get the survivor effect," Livingston said. "Everyone
is on edge. There's a culture of fear that permeates the
climate."
SHAKE-UP
In recent months, Bank of America has laid off employees,
including senior leaders, in consumer, human resources, capital
markets and other areas, people familiar with the situation
said. The cuts are part of a round of 3,500 layoffs announced
in August and the first wave of Project New BAC, which takes
its name from the company's stock symbol.
New BAC cuts began in September when Moynihan ousted
consumer banking head Joe Price and wealth management head
Sallie Krawcheck and handed their duties to co-chief operating
officers David Darnell and Tom Montag.
In reorganizing his management team, Darnell is merging
mortgage operations into the consumer bank, leaving the future
position of mortgage head Barbara Desoer unclear. The shake-up
also displaced Bank of America veteran Henry Fulton, who has
held top credit card, mortgage and consumer banking positions.
Last month, the company said the "implementation" of the
first wave of New BAC, which focuses on consumer operations,
was to start in October. The second phase, which will address
capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management
units, begins in the spring.
Bank of America said it had 288,739 employees on Sept. 30,
up from 288,084 three months earlier, but about 2,000 have been
told they will be let go.
Bank of America spokesman Scott Silvestri declined to
comment on the layoffs.
The company ranks behind JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in
terms of assets.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)