* Says settlements cover "significant portion" of exposure

* Says bank has more work to do

* Major settlements still need court approval

By Rick Rothacker

March 28 Bank of America Corp's mortgage-related settlements cover a significant portion of the bank's potential losses, but the company still has more work to do, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in his annual letter to shareholders.

The second-largest U.S. bank has trailed its peers in recovering from the financial crisis because of losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 acquisition of mortgage lender Countrywide Financial. In his letter, Moynihan strikes an optimistic tone, listing major settlements the bank has reached in an effort to limit its mortgage-related liabilities.

"Resolving these and other claims will take time, but we are moving through these issues aggressively and resolving them in the best interest of our shareholders -- settling when appropriate, and contesting them when we believe that is the right course," Moynihan wrote.

The letter was posted on the bank's web site on Wednesday as part of its 2011 annual report.

Many of the bank's major settlements still need to be finalized. An $8.5 billion pact with large investors who bought Countrywide mortgage-backed securities needs court approval, and a $25 billion settlement the bank and four other lenders reached with regulators over foreclosure abuses also requires a judge's signature.

In addition, Bank of America is feuding with government-controlled mortgage buyer Fannie Mae over requests that the bank buy back soured loans. In February, the bank stopped selling certain home loans to Fannie.

In his letter, Moynihan notes that the bank ended 2011 with almost $16 billion in reserves to cover mortgage-related claims, but some analysts wonder if that is enough. In a report in January, Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz said Bank of America might need an additional $12 billion to $32 billion.

In 2011, the bank's shares fell 58 percent, but they have surged about 75 percent this year as concerns about the company's capital needs have eased. The shares were up 1.3 percent to $9.72 in Wednesday morning trading.

"Obviously, our stock price does not yet reflect the work we are doing to strengthen capital, reduce risk and attract more business from our customers," Moynihan wrote. "There are many issues weighing not only on us, but the entire financial services industry." (Reporting By Rick Rothacker; editing by John Wallace)