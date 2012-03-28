* Says settlements cover "significant portion" of exposure
* Says bank has more work to do
* Major settlements still need court approval
By Rick Rothacker
March 28 Bank of America Corp's
mortgage-related settlements cover a significant portion of the
bank's potential losses, but the company still has more work to
do, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in his annual letter to
shareholders.
The second-largest U.S. bank has trailed its peers in
recovering from the financial crisis because of losses and
lawsuits tied to its 2008 acquisition of mortgage lender
Countrywide Financial. In his letter, Moynihan strikes an
optimistic tone, listing major settlements the bank has reached
in an effort to limit its mortgage-related liabilities.
"Resolving these and other claims will take time, but we are
moving through these issues aggressively and resolving them in
the best interest of our shareholders -- settling when
appropriate, and contesting them when we believe that is the
right course," Moynihan wrote.
The letter was posted on the bank's web site on Wednesday as
part of its 2011 annual report.
Many of the bank's major settlements still need to be
finalized. An $8.5 billion pact with large investors who bought
Countrywide mortgage-backed securities needs court approval, and
a $25 billion settlement the bank and four other lenders reached
with regulators over foreclosure abuses also requires a judge's
signature.
In addition, Bank of America is feuding with
government-controlled mortgage buyer Fannie Mae over requests
that the bank buy back soured loans. In February, the bank
stopped selling certain home loans to Fannie.
In his letter, Moynihan notes that the bank ended 2011 with
almost $16 billion in reserves to cover mortgage-related claims,
but some analysts wonder if that is enough. In a report in
January, Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz said Bank of America
might need an additional $12 billion to $32 billion.
In 2011, the bank's shares fell 58 percent, but they have
surged about 75 percent this year as concerns about the
company's capital needs have eased. The shares were up 1.3
percent to $9.72 in Wednesday morning trading.
"Obviously, our stock price does not yet reflect the work we
are doing to strengthen capital, reduce risk and attract more
business from our customers," Moynihan wrote. "There are many
issues weighing not only on us, but the entire financial
services industry."
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; editing by John Wallace)