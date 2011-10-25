BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement
* Mike Lyons advised Bank of America CEO on asset sales
* At PNC, will head corporate and institutional banking
Oct 25 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) has hired Bank of America's strategy executive as its new head of corporate and institutional banking, the Pittsburgh-based bank said.
Mike Lyons, as head of corporate development and strategic planning, was a key adviser to Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on asset sales and other efforts to revamp Bank of America's (BAC.N) balance sheet. Both had previously worked at FleetBoston Financial Corp, which the Charlotte, North Carolina, bank bought in 2004.
At PNC, Lyons will report to Senior Vice Chairman William Demchak, who had been considered a possible CEO candidate at Bank of America in 2009. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04