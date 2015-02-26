(Adds context around the departures)
Feb 26 Bank of America Corp said on
Thursday that two members of its board of directors and its
chief accounting officer will be leaving the company in coming
weeks.
Directors Charles "Chad" Holliday, who chaired the bank's
board until chief executive Brian Moynihan took on that role in
October, and Clayton Rose will not stand for re-election at the
company's annual meeting this spring.
Both men recently took on added responsibilities at outside
organizations. On Oct 30, Holliday was appointed chairman of
Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and on Jan. 26, Rose was
announced as the next president of Bowdoin College in Brunswick,
Maine.
Chief Accounting Officer Neil Cotty will step down,
effective March 1, the bank said. He will be succeeded by Rudolf
Bless, currently the deputy chief accounting officer.
Bless, previously deputy chief financial officer and chief
accounting officer at Credit Suisse Group AG <CSGN.VX, joined
the bank last November. Cotty will assist with the transition.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru and Peter Rudegeair in
New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gunna Dickson)