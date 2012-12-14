BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Bank of America Corp has sued bond insurer MBIA Inc in a New York state court for allegedly interfering with a tender offer to buy MBIA's bonds.
On Thursday Bank of America said it had purchased around 40 percent of a senior note in that tender and issued a default notice over an attempt to change the debt's terms.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.