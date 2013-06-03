* Case involves Countrywide mortgage securities
* Trustee BNY Mellon argues for approval
* Investors including BlackRock, Pimco support accord
* AIG, Federal Home Loan banks call settlement inadequate
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 3 Bank of America Corp's
proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in mortgage
securities that went bad during the financial crisis offers
billions more than they are likely to get if they go to trial, a
lawyer for the trustee who helped negotiate the deal argued
Monday.
Matthew Ingber, a lawyer for Bank of New York Mellon, the
trustee overseeing the securities, made the case for the deal as
a long-awaiting proceeding for approval of the settlement got
underway in state court in New York.
Bank of America agreed to the settlement in June 2011 to
resolve the claims of investors in bonds issued by mortgage
lender Countrywide Financial Corp, which Bank of America bought
in 2008.
Twenty-two institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc
, MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's
Pacific Investment Management Co entered into the settlement.
American International Group Inc and others have
objected, saying the settlement offered them only a fraction of
the money they lost.
Bank of New York Mellon, as the trustee, is asking a New
York state court to approve the settlement and make it binding
on all the investors.
In court on Monday, Ingber said Countrywide had a maximum of
$4.8 billion in assets to pay a judgment on the claims. If the
settlement is not approved, investors probably won't be able to
hold Bank of America responsible for misrepresentations made by
Countrywide on the quality of the underlying mortgages, he said.
"You may hear a lot from the objectors about what the
trustee should have done or could have done or might have done,"
Ingber told Justice Barbara Kapnick, who must decide whether to
approve the deal. "But, your honor, all those coulda, woulda,
shoulda are irrelevant if the pot of gold isn't going to be
there."
Opening arguments are set to continue on Tuesday, with Texas
attorney Kathy Patrick making the case for the institutional
investors who support the settlement.
The opponents are expected to argue that losses to the
trusts might exceed $100 billion. They claim BNY Mellon placed
its interests and those of Bank of America above those of bond
holders. And they point out BNY Mellon gets trust business from
Bank of America.
Colorado attorney Dan Reilly, who represents AIG, said last
week the proposed deal "offers pennies on the dollar" to the
bond holders.
A lawyer for the federal home loan banks of Boston,
Indianapolis and Chicago is expected to join AIG in an opening
statement on behalf of the objectors on Tuesday.
Ingber argued Monday that the trustee did not receive any
money or a release of claims in the settlement agreement. He
told Kapnick the questions she had to answer were whether the
trustee entered into the deal in good faith and whether the
settlement was reasonable.
"This was an easy call and it was done for all the right
reasons," Ingber said. "Approval of this settlement is a win for
all investors."
Kapnick has set aside the first two weeks of June to hear
the case. She said that because of other cases, she will then
recess until July.
A ruling could take months after the trial is completed.
The case is In re: Bank of New York Mellon, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County No. 651786/2011.