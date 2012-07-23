BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 23 A lead objector to Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in Countrywide mortgage-backed securities has lifted its opposition to the deal.
Walnut Place, a name used by Seth Klarman's Baupost Group, a Boston-based hedge fund, said in a court filing on Monday that it was seeking to withdraw as an intervener in a case seeking approval of the settlement.
The proposed settlement was reached in June 2011 with 22 institutional investors in 530 trusts issued by Countrywide Financial. Countrywide was acquired by Bank of America in 2008. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.