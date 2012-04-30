* 99% Power groups says Wells Fargo excluded shareholders
* Group wants to meet with CEO before May 9 meeting
* Activists targeting shareholder meetings this spring
By Rick Rothacker
April 30 An activist group is urging Bank of
America Corp to allow all shareholders to enter next
week's annual meeting after it says Wells Fargo & Co
excluded attendees who disagreed with the bank's business
practices.
The group, called 99% Power, sent a letter on Monday to Bank
of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan asking to meet with
him by Friday May 4 to ensure the meeting room is large enough
and that shareholders are allowed to designate a proxy to attend
on their behalf. The activists said they will have legal and
citizen rights observers on hand for the May 9 meeting in Bank
of America's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
"It is vital that legitimate shareholder rights be
respected," leaders of the group wrote in the letter to
Moynihan.
Bank of America spokesman Scott Silvestri declined to
comment.
Last week, more than 500 protesters marched to the site of
Wells Fargo's annual meeting in San Francisco to express anger
over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.
Wells gave preferential treatment to some shareholders, while
excluding others who had waited hours to enter, 99% Power said
in a news release on Monday.
Some protesters did make it inside the meeting, where they
interrupted CEO John Stumpf's remarks multiple times. Stumpf
called them out of order, and a total of 14 were removed from
the meeting and arrested.
Wells Fargo spokesman Oscar Suris said the company did its
best to accommodate as many shareholders as possible.
"For safety reasons, we could not overlook the fact that
several groups had made it a very public objective to shut down
(last week's) meeting," Suris said.
Looking to build on the Occupy Wall Street movement, 99%
Power -- a reference to those not among the top 1 percent of
earners -- has said it is targeting corporate shareholder
meetings to express concerns about economic disparity in the
United States. Last week, nearly 100 protesters disrupted
General Electric Co's shareholder meeting, held a day
after Wells Fargo's.
The group says protesters at the Bank of America meeting
will urge the second-largest U.S. bank to do more to help
struggling borrowers avoid foreclosure, pay more in taxes, stop
supporting coal-based energy projects and pledge to keep
corporate money out of elections.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)