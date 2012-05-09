* Meeting draws estimated 500 marchers; 6 arrested
* Foreclosures, taxes, environment among concerns
* Shareholders approve executive pay
(Adds details from inside meeting and on shareholder access)
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9 Hundreds of demonstrators
converged on Bank of America Corp's annual shareholder
meeting on Wednesday to press the bank's executives on issues
ranging from home foreclosures to financing for the coal
industry.
The meeting, held in the bank's headquarters city of
Charlotte, North Carolina, drew about 500 protesters, according
to a local police estimate. That figure was far higher than
prior years.
Demonstrators staged a mock boxing match between two
fighters, one as Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan representing
the 1 percent of wealthiest Americans and another representing
the "99 percent." Later, marchers - holding signs, banging on
drums and dragging a giant inflated ball and chain labeled
"debt" - blocked the intersection in front of the meeting site
for more than a hour.
Inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, demonstrators
using the name "99% Power" have been targeting corporate
shareholder meetings this year to keep a spotlight on concerns
about economic disparity in the United States. More than 500
demonstrators engulfed Wells Fargo & Co's meeting site
in April, resulting in 24 arrests.
Charlotte police were a noticeable presence during the
protests, but called it a peaceful demonstration. There were six
arrests for trespassing and impeding traffic, police said.
Protesters outside made for colorful theater, but inside the
annual meeting proceedings were much more subdued. The bank's
shareholders approved the proposed executive pay package, as
expected. All shareholder proposals failed to pass.
Speakers complained to CEO Moynihan about mishandled
mortgages, loans to coal companies and what they called
excessive executive pay. Some left unsatisfied with his answers.
"I felt like it was dodge and deflect," said George Goehl,
of National People's Action, which brought about 45 people to
the meeting. "There were no real substantive answers."
Most of the questions addressed to Moynihan focused on the
bank's handling of loan modifications and foreclosures. A number
of speakers said they had trouble working with the bank, which
had lost documents or not returned telephone calls.
Moynihan told one shareholder the bank was cleaning up after
Countrywide Financial, the lender it bought in 2008. That led
Michael Garland, corporate governance director for the New York
City comptroller's office, to criticize what he called the CEO's
"pro forma" answer.
While Countrywide may have made the loans, Bank of America
is now the servicer of those mortgages.
"These are issues that the board and the management are
responsible for," Garland said.
Moynihan responded that the bank has 50,000 people working
on the issue and has modified more than 1 million loans.
"I think we're doing everything we can," he said.
The New York comptroller's office sponsored a failed
proposal that would have required an audit of the bank's
mortgage operations.
BANKRUPTCY IS POSSIBLE
In response to another question, Moynihan said the bank has
considered bankruptcy for Countrywide and will continue to look
at that option. Ally Financial, the former finance unit of
General Motors that is now independent of the automaker, is
likely to put its mortgage finance arm into bankruptcy soon.
Speakers also urged Moynihan to stop financing coal
companies they said were polluting Appalachian communities
through their mining practices. Moynihan said the bank would
look at the issue and said the company planned to announce a new
commitment soon to supporting clean energy projects.
Moynihan, who presided over his third annual meeting, made
progress last year building the bank's capital levels, but faces
questions about the company's ability to increase future
earnings.
One recent effort to boost profit - a $5 monthly fee for
debit card use - triggered an outpouring of consumer anger and
the bank backed away in November.
Executive compensation is a hot issue during this year's
annual meeting season after Citigroup Inc shareholders
rejected that company's pay plan.
Moynihan received total compensation of $8.1 million in
2011, up from $1.9 million in 2010. He received no cash bonus
and most of his stock would pay out only if the company attained
performance goals.
Goehl of National People's Action said Bank of America did a
good job of allowing shareholders to enter the meeting, although
some in his group were upset that Moynihan ended the meeting
after two hours, cutting short time for comments.
Shareholder Richard Eskow, however, said he and about 40
shareholders stood in line to get inside only to be told by bank
officials that the auditorium was at capacity.
"There were some very angry people," said Eskow, who flew to
the meeting from Los Angeles.
Bank spokesman Scott Silvestri said the bank unfortunately
did not have room for all shareholders.
(Additional reporting by Lee Howard; editing by Steve Orlofsky,
Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)