Charlotte, N.C. May 9 Bank of America Corp's
shareholders approved a pay package for senior
executives at the company's annual meeting.
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan was awarded
total compensation of $8.1 million in 2011, up from $1.9 million
in 2010.
He received no cash bonus and most of his stock would pay
out only if the company attained performance goals. ISS Proxy
Advisory Services and Glass Lewis & Co, which advise large
shareholders on how to vote at annual meetings, backed Bank of
America's pay plan.
Executive compensation has become a hot issue during this
year's annual meeting season after Citigroup Inc
shareholders rejected that company's pay plan.
Separately, Bank of America shareholders voted down all
proposals suggested by shareholders.
