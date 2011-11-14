* U.S. appeals court rules against Merrill investors
* Claimed failure to disclose firm could let auctions fail
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 14 A federal appeals court refused to allow
investors to sue Merrill Lynch & Co over allegations the bank
manipulated the $330 billion auction-rate securities market.
Monday's decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld a lower court ruling absolving Merrill of claims that
its prospectuses and website failed to adequately disclose
liquidity risks, including how the bank might refuse to use its
capital to prevent the failures of auctions it led.
The lawsuit sought class-action status and was brought on
behalf of investors who bought auction-rate debt that Merrill
helped sell between March 25, 2003 and Feb. 13, 2008. Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) bought Merrill on Jan. 1, 2009.
Merrill and other banks and brokerages for many years
marketed auction-rate securities as a safe, liquid alternative
to cash, with slightly higher returns.
But the market froze in February 2008 when dealers stopped
supporting the auctions. This left many investors unable to
sell their securities, or able to do so only at a significant
loss.
Writing for the 2nd Circuit, Judge Robert Katzmann said
Merrill sufficiently disclosed that liquidity depended on its
own intervention in auctions, rather than "the natural
interplay of supply and demand."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had filed a
brief in support of the investors. The regulator reached its
own settlement on the issue with Merrill in August 2008.
Merrill also reached a settlement that month with
then-Attorney General Andrew Cuomo to buy back up to $12
billion of auction-rate debt and pay a $125 million fine.
MORGAN STANLEY, SCHWAB ALSO WON DISMISSALS
Monday's decision upheld a March 2010 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan.
"We're obviously disappointed in the opinion and we thought
the SEC got it right," Jonathan Levine, a lawyer for the
investors, said in an interview.
He said he is reviewing the decision. It is unclear whether
there will be an appeal.
Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based lender is pleased with the decision.
Merrill is among more than one dozen financial institutions
to repurchase more than $61 billion of auction-rate securities
under settlements with state and federal regulators.
Courts in New York have thrown out other litigation against
banks over auction-rate securities.
In July, the 2nd Circuit dismissed a case against Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) by chemicals company Ashland Inc (ASH.N).
Then last month, a state judge threw out New York's lawsuit
against Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) over its alleged failure
to disclose that securities it sold as an agent, rather than as
The case is Wilson et al v. Merrill Lynch & Co et al, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-1528.
