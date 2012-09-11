Sept 11 A federal appeals court upheld the
dismissal of a lawsuit against Bank of America Corp by
black financial advisers at the former Merrill Lynch & Co, who
claimed they were paid lower bonuses than white counterparts to
stay on when the companies merged.
Tuesday's decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Chicago upheld a March 2011 ruling by U.S. District Judge
Robert Gettleman in that city.
The black brokers had complained that their retention
bonuses were based on prior levels of "production," or fees
earned on client assets. They said these bonuses were depressed
because of earlier discrimination by Merrill, including its
alleged steering of lucrative accounts to white brokers.