NEW YORK Nov 18 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch said Tuesday it hired two financial advisers away
from rival firms Raymond James Financial and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
Broker Jay Higgenbotham joined Merrill Lynch in Birmingham,
Alabama, on Nov. 6 from Raymond James & Associates, where he
managed $225 million in assets and produced $1 million in annual
fees and commissions, according to a statement from Bank of
America.
In San Antonio, Texas, broker Ricardo Guerrero joined
Merrill Lynch from Chase Private Client, JPMorgan Chase's
investing channel located at its bank branches. With JPMorgan
Chase Private Client, he managed $100 million in client assets
and generated about $900,000 in annual revenue.
A Raymond James spokeswoman confirmed Higgenbotham left the
firm but declined to comment further. A J.P. Morgan spokesman
declined to comment on Guerrero's departure.
Several high-profile brokers have left Merrill Lynch in
recent weeks, with some sources suggesting the bank has been
losing more brokers than it gained.
