NEW YORK Nov 18 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Tuesday it hired two financial advisers away from rival firms Raymond James Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broker Jay Higgenbotham joined Merrill Lynch in Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 6 from Raymond James & Associates, where he managed $225 million in assets and produced $1 million in annual fees and commissions, according to a statement from Bank of America.

In San Antonio, Texas, broker Ricardo Guerrero joined Merrill Lynch from Chase Private Client, JPMorgan Chase's investing channel located at its bank branches. With JPMorgan Chase Private Client, he managed $100 million in client assets and generated about $900,000 in annual revenue.

A Raymond James spokeswoman confirmed Higgenbotham left the firm but declined to comment further. A J.P. Morgan spokesman declined to comment on Guerrero's departure.

Several high-profile brokers have left Merrill Lynch in recent weeks, with some sources suggesting the bank has been losing more brokers than it gained. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)