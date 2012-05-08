* Merrill accused of misleading on risky mortgage debt
* No admission of wrongdoing
* Bank trying to address Merrill, Countrywide liabilities
By Jonathan Stempel
May 8 A federal judge has given final approval
to Bank of America Corp's agreement to pay $315 million
to settle claims by investors who said they were misled about
mortgage securities offerings by its Merrill Lynch unit.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said "the
settlement is, in all respects, fair, reasonable, and adequate,
and in the best interests of the settlement class members," in
an order made public on Tuesday.
The settlement is among the largest between a U.S. bank and
investors over the sale of seemingly safe mortgage-backed
securities that proved toxic as housing conditions worsened.
It is part of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's
effort to address its legal liabilities stemming from its
purchases of Merrill on Jan. 1, 2009, and mortgage lender
Countrywide Financial Corp six months earlier.
Investors led by the Public Employees' Retirement System of
Mississippi pension fund had accused Merrill of misleading them
about the risks of $16.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities
in 18 offerings made between 2006 and 2007.
They said Merrill's offering documents misled them about the
quality of the underlying home loans, which came from such
lenders as Countrywide, Merrill's First Franklin unit, and the
now-bankrupt IndyMac Bancorp Inc and New Century Financial Corp.
Bank of America did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle. It is the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.
Rakoff is the same judge who in November rejected Citigroup
Inc's agreement to pay $285 million to settle a fraud
lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Citigroup and the SEC have appealed that decision, in which
Rakoff attacked the longstanding SEC practice of allowing
companies to settle without admitting wrong, and said the accord
did not serve the public interest.
Legal experts have said the Citigroup case is different, and
that consideration of the public interest need not have been a
factor in Rakoff's review of the Bank of America settlement with
private investors.
Banks face hundreds of other investor lawsuits raising
similar claims.
The case is Public Employees' Retirement System of
Mississippi et al v. Merrill Lynch & Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-10841.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)