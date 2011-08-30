* Hires all in the Mid-Atlantic region
* Advisers to provide support to Merrill Edge clients
* BofA plans to double Merrill Edge advisers to 1,100
TORONTO, Aug 30 Bank of America (BAC.N) said on
Tuesday it has hired 38 financial advisers to provide in-person
support to preferred clients of its online brokerage business,
Merrill Edge.
The largest U.S. bank said the hires were all in the
Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, Baltimore and
Philadelphia.
Merrill Edge was launched in June 2010 as part of a
strategy to attract so-called "mass affluent" clients, who have
$50,000 to $250,000 of assets to invest.
The new advisers are based in banking centers to provide
in-person support to preferred clients to help them manage
their banking and investment needs, the bank said.
The hiring is part of an effort to nearly double the number
of financial advisers at Merrill Edge to around 1,100
nationally, including both face-to-face advisers and call
center advisers, by the end of the year.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew)