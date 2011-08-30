* Hires all in the Mid-Atlantic region

TORONTO, Aug 30 Bank of America (BAC.N) said on Tuesday it has hired 38 financial advisers to provide in-person support to preferred clients of its online brokerage business, Merrill Edge.

The largest U.S. bank said the hires were all in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Merrill Edge was launched in June 2010 as part of a strategy to attract so-called "mass affluent" clients, who have $50,000 to $250,000 of assets to invest.

The new advisers are based in banking centers to provide in-person support to preferred clients to help them manage their banking and investment needs, the bank said.

The hiring is part of an effort to nearly double the number of financial advisers at Merrill Edge to around 1,100 nationally, including both face-to-face advisers and call center advisers, by the end of the year.

