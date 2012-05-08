* More than 200,000 letters being mailed
* Monthly payments could be reduced by 30 percent
By Rick Rothacker
May 8 Bank of America Corp on Tuesday
said it has started contacting more than 200,000 customers who
may be eligible for forgiveness of a portion of their loan
balances under a national mortgage settlement reached this year.
Potential candidates for this assistance will start
receiving letters this week, and most of the letters will be
mailed by the third quarter of this year, the bank said.
Qualifying customers will see their monthly mortgage payments
reduced by an average of 30 percent, the second-largest U.S.
bank said.
Bank of America began making principal reduction offers in
March, starting with homeowners who were already in the
modification process. Under this effort, the bank said it has
mailed out 5,000 trial modification offers, providing more than
$700 million in principal forgiveness. Homeowners must make
three on-time payments before the modifications can become
permanent.
To be eligible for the program, customers must be two months
behind on their payments, owe more on their mortgages than their
properties are currently worth and have loans that are owned and
serviced by Bank of America or serviced by the bank on behalf of
other investors who have authorized such modifications.
The principal forgiveness program is part of a $25 billion
settlement Bank of America and four other lenders reached with
state and federal officials to resolve allegations over
foreclosure abuses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is
paying the biggest portion of the agreement: $11.8 billion in
borrower assistance, refinancings and other payments.
Bank of America is expected to face protests at its annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday over its handling of
foreclosures and loan modifications. The bank has been besieged
by bad loans and lawsuits since buying subprime lender
Countrywide Financial in 2008.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina)