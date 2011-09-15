* Several reasons case might be sent back to state court
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Bank of America Corp's
(BAC.N) $8.5 billion proposed mortgage-backed securities
settlement is now in the hands of a New York federal judge. But
it could end up back before state court in a legal tug-of-war
over who should decide whether the pact passes muster.
The stakes are high for Bank of America, which had hoped
the agreement would resolve uncertainty over potential
liabilities tied to pools of soured loans sold to investors by
Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender it bought in
2008.
While the proposed settlement was filed in state court in
June as a special proceeding and not as a class action, an
investor group called Walnut Place LLC removed the case to
federal court in late August, arguing it should be treated as a
"mass action" under a federal law.
The case is now before U.S. District Judge William Pauley,
who may have reasons under class-action law to return the case
to New York State Supreme Court, according to some experts.
Or, as sometimes happens in removals, the federal judge
keeps the case and the state action ceases unless there are
developments later that cause it to be remanded to state court
for different reasons.
The settlement was negotiated by Bank of New York Mellon
(BK.N), the trustee for mortgage-backed securities in
Countrywide, with 22 institutional investors such as BlackRock
Inc (BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco. Countrywide was
the largest U.S. mortgage lender before being taken over by
BofA. The agreement also calls for the biggest U.S. bank by
assets to improve its mortgage servicing practices.
On Sept. 21, Pauley will hear oral arguments for the bid by
Walnut Place for the case to be resolved under the Class Action
Fairness Act of 2005 that requires big-money class actions to
be supervised by a federal judge.
HIGH STANDARD FOR REMOVAL
"There have been various ways in which the federal court
has managed to kick removals out without giving it much of a
review but I prefer to think judges see it as part of their
job," said Eugene Beckham of Beckham and Beckham PA in Miami,
who has written about removal procedures but is not involved in
the mortgage settlement case.
"However, the federal courts can be very unforgiving and if
you don't follow the rules or you don't have the right
allegations they will usually remand it," Beckham said.
He said that can lead to an attorney fee award or sanctions
against lawyers deemed to have incorrectly removed a case.
Lawyers for law firm Grais & Ellsworth are leading the
challenge for Walnut Place against the Bank of New York Mellon
(BNYM) settlement.
Walnut Place owns certificates in three of the 530 trusts
that are part of the proposed agreement. It argues that the
negotiations were held in secret, but BNYM says that BofA said
in a December 2010 press release it was in talks with the
trustee and institutional investors over trusts, including one
in which Walnut Place holds certificates.
BNYM, and some lawyers who are not involved in the
litigation, said that under the class-action law cited by
Walnut, a party needs to be a defendant and there needs to be a
claim for monetary relief to have standing to remove the case.
But Walnut's lawyers said in court papers on Wednesday
night that neither of those arguments is plausible.
"Walnut Place intervened as an adverse respondent in the
state court proceeding, and BNYM did not oppose the petition to
intervene or disagree with its characterization of Walnut Place
as an adverse party," its memorandum said. It said monetary
relief "surely" was the $8.5 billion that the trustee had asked
the court to direct Bank of America and Countrywide to pay.
MONTHS OF NEGOTIATIONS
Another requirement of the Class Action Fairness Act is
that there must be 100 or more plaintiffs who have filed
lawsuits seeking monetary damages. In this case, there is only
one plaintiff, the trustee, BNYM.
"It doesn't immediately appear obvious to me what the
tactical benefits would be of removal," said Chris Keller,
partner at Labaton Sucharow, whose two New York pension fund
clients were part of a $624 million settlement in Countrywide
securities litigation in February.
The proposed BofA settlement was made in New York State
Supreme Court under Article 77, a provision that usually covers
family trust matters. The agreement covers 530 mortgage pools
with $174 billion of unpaid principal balances. BNYM said it
took months of negotiations to reach a deal.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick
rejected Walnut's efforts to change the case to a class action
and to add an "opt-out" provision typical in class actions but
not in Article 77 proceedings.
Sara Shanahan, a litigation partner with law firm Sherin
and Lodgen in Boston, said BNYM could argue that "if you're
going to remove, you do it early on the proceedings, you don't
get to remove once you think things are going badly for you in
the state court proceedings."
Pauley's job is to determine whether the case was properly
removed and properly pending in federal court, she said.
"If he's wrong, then that issue can be challenged later on
appeal after a lot of additional work," Shanahan said.
The cases are In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011; and The
Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Walnut Place LLC et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-05988.
