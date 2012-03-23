* Pilot program starts in 7 California offices
* Part of bank's plan to target wealthier customers
* "Cross-selling" long a challenge for banks
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23 Bank of America Corp
is putting investment advisers in mortgage offices, an
unusual move that shows how far banks will go to "cross-sell"
products and services to their customers.
The pilot program, in seven offices in California, is part
of the second-largest U.S. bank's effort to target its more
profitable "preferred" customers, who have $50,000 to $250,000
in investable assets.
For Bank of America, the pilot program could bring new
revenue and aid larger efforts to turn around its disastrous
Countrywide Financial mortgage unit, which it acquired in 2008.
The bank on Thursday also said it was testing a program that
would allow homeowners facing foreclosure to become tenants and
lease their homes.
But cross-selling also could show just how different
mortgage seekers are from other bank customers. Winning more
business from would-be home buyers, who typically focus on
landing the best deal on rates and fees, will be a tough task,
said Guy Cecala, publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance, which
tracks the home loan industry.
"Someone who comes in to talk about a mortgage doesn't
really want to talk about something else," he said.
Still, Bank of America's program marks a new approach for an
industry that has sought for decades, with minimal success, to
sell additional products and services to their customers. The
bank's largest mortgage competitors, Wells Fargo & Co
and JPMorgan Chase & Co, don't use that strategy.
Advisers in mortgage offices can prepare financial plans,
open investment accounts or refer clients to Merrill Lynch
financial advisers for more complex needs, the bank said.
"Many clients come into those mortgage offices," said Dean
Athanasia, the bank's head of preferred and small-business
banking, who has overseen home loan sales since January. "We
want to make sure we can handle a client's needs."
Bank of America is continuing to fix its mortgage unit,
which lost $19.5 billion last year, largely due to bad loans
inherited from Countrywide.
Since last fall, the bank has been downsizing its mortgage
origination business to focus on making loans directly to
consumers, instead of using brokers or buying loans from other
banks.
All banks are under pressure to find revenue as low interest
rates make lending less profitable and new regulations limit
fees once earned for overdrafts and debit card transactions,
said Miami-based banking consultant Ken Thomas. Placing
investment advisers in loan offices could be a way to wring more
revenue without raising the cost of overhead, he said.
Mortgage offices are typically less costly because they are
in less expensive locations and don't have the same security
requirements as bank branches, he said. "It's all about using
your brick and mortar more effectively," he said.
Bank of America is also putting investment advisers,
small-business bankers and mortgage specialists in about 2,000
of its 5,700 bank branches.
The bank is on track to hire 1,000 small-business bankers by
the middle of this year under a plan announced in late 2010,
Athanasia said. The bank expects to have more than 1,800
investment advisers, called financial solutions advisers, in
branches and call centers by the end of this year, up from about
600 at the beginning of 2011.
The bank's preferred banking program is designed to reward
customers who do more business with the bank, Athanasia said.
Preferred customers get their own customer service number,
better interest rates on certificates of deposit and other
perks.
"It's not about how wealthy you are," the Boston-based
executive said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in
Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's more about what you're holding
at Bank of America in terms of assets, products and solutions."
In an investor presentation in November, Bank of America
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said the bank's 8 million
preferred customers were nearly 1.5 times as profitable as its
42 million less wealthy retail customers.
Athanasia, who has been in charge of preferred and
small-business banking since 2010, added responsibility for home
loan sales as part of a management shuffle announced last fall.
He is part of a cadre of former FleetBoston Financial executives
who have been elevated under Moynihan, an alumnus of
FleetBoston.
After buying Countrywide in 2008, Bank of America became the
largest U.S. mortgage lender, but it fell to fourth at the end
of last year after it stopped buying loans from smaller banks.
It had previously stopped making loans through brokers.
At the time of Bank of America's purchase of Countrywide,
the California-based lender had a sales force of nearly 15,000
and 1,000 field offices. Now Bank of America's combined mortgage
unit, which operates under the Bank of America Home Loans name,
has about 2,900 mortgage loan officers stationed in 450 mortgage
offices and 1,500 bank branches. Athanasia said the bank plans
to hire more loan officers but declined to say how many.
A mortgage office can have as many as 40 loan officers,
giving an investment adviser a source of referrals, Athanasia
said. The pilot program is in an early stage, and the bank
hasn't decided whether to expand it, he said.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Steve
Orlofsky)