NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch poached AJ Murphy from Goldman Sachs to be co-head of global leveraged finance, a role she is returning to after just a year, according to an internal memo and sources close to the situation.

Murphy was promoted to the post of co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs alongside Craig Packer just last month, and joined from BofA last year.

In her new role at BofA, she will work alongside Robert Schleusner. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)