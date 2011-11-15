* CEO Moynihan says bank working to provide fair pricing
Nov 15 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) learned a
lesson from its now-abandoned debit card fee and will work to
provide transparency and fair pricing to customers while
producing a return for shareholders, Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan said on Tuesday.
The bank and its peers are updating product offerings even
as they "address new regulations that have reduced our revenues
in this business," Moynihan said in opening remarks at the Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financial Services
Conference.
Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank, faced a backlash from
customers and politicians after it disclosed plans in September
to charge customers a $5 monthly debit card fee. As other banks
retreated from such charges, Bank of America canceled plans for
the fee a month later.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by John Wallace)