By Rick Rothacker
Dec 6 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is still
looking at all options in regard to its Countrywide mortgage
subsidiary, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on
Tuesday.
"We always have options but ... we've got to move through
this in a way that doesn't disrupt the company," Moynihan said
when asked about the possibility of a bankruptcy filing for
Countrywide, the troubled mortgage lender Bank of America
acquired in 2008.
The bank has tried to use its "best judgment" in
determining whether to settle mortgage-related claims and
whether to fight them, the CEO said at a Goldman Sachs investor
conference in New York.
The bank currently has $16.3 billion set aside for requests
by investors to buy back soured home loans, he said in his
presentation. It also has undisclosed legal reserves.
In one case, Bank of America has agreed to pay $315 million
to settle a class-action lawsuit related to former Merrill
Lynch mortgage-backed securities, according to a court filing
Monday. The Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi
is the lead plaintiff in the case.
Asked about upcoming stress tests of big U.S. banks,
Moynihan said Bank of America is still doing the work to
prepare for its review. He reiterated that the bank will not
ask the Federal Reserve to OK a dividend increase until the
bank is assured of approval.
In the last round of stress tests, the Fed denied the
bank's bid for a modest dividend hike, while approving dividend
increases and share repurchase plans by other large banks.
Bank of America shares were up 1.5 percent to $5.88 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by John Wallace)