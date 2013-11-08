Nov 7 The White House said on Thursday that it
has nominated a senior investment banking executive at Bank of
America Corp to a high-level position at the Commerce
Department.
President Barack Obama picked Stefan Selig, executive vice
chairman of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, to be the next under secretary for
international trade.
Selig would replace Francisco Sanchez, a former official in
the Clinton administration who left the Commerce Department
earlier in November.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Selig would serve Commerce
Secretary Penny Prtizker and lead the department's International
Trade Administration, a 2,400 person body that is tasked with
promoting the competitiveness of U.S. businesses abroad.
Selig first joined Bank of America in 1999.
"We congratulate Stefan on his public service aspirations
and wish him the very best," said Bank of America spokesman John
Yiannacopoulos in an email.