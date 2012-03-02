March 2 Bank of America on Friday sold $600 million of floating-rate medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF AMERICA AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 03/09/2017

+285 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/09/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/09/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A