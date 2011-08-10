NEW YORK Aug 10 Some options investors are betting on more pain in Bank of America (BAC.N), which has been among the worst stocks in this two-week selling frenzy in U.S. markets.

Options volume has soared in the nation's largest bank, and volatility has spiked. Memories of the meltdown in 2008 have investors on edge as a result.

"People are very nervous. They were hopeful that financials could bring us (the stock market) back, but Bank of America and the French banks are making people reassess everything," said Joe Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"Everyone has a suspicious eye on all the big banks at the moment."

Bank of America shares lost nearly half their value this year. The stock, which hit its new 52-week low of $6.31 on Monday, was off more than 17 percent so far this week.

Some options traders made bets that Bank of America shares could fall more than 40 percent from the current price by October.

About 15,000 of October $4 puts traded on Wednesday, which began with an open interest of only 2,400 contracts. The surge in volume suggests more investors are betting on the stock's decline to $4 a share by October.

"The trade is not the so-called "doom put" like the January $2.50 puts. The fact that the open interest was so low, it's definitely something," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research.

About 766,000 options contracts traded on Wednesday as Bank of America shares plunged more than 10 percent and the implied volatility -- the expected stock price move based on option prices -- hovered near 130 percent. Options volume on the stock hit 1.8 million on Monday, the highest since May 2009.

The $7 and $6 weekly puts expiring on Friday were the most actively traded options but new noticeable contracts were made in strikes that went as low as $4 to as high as $14 with October to February 2012 expiration dates.

NO FEAR YET

Fears about the French banking sector's exposure to shaky European debt and its possible spillover onto U.S. banks sparked another selloff on Wall Street on Wednesday. Some market participants said the steep selloff in Bank of America reminded them of the financial crisis.

However, trading in other banks does not resemble the kind of broad panic present in 2008. "I can see where the fear is coming from but we are not seeing anything near that yet," said Jon Najarian co-founder of online broker Trademonster.com.

"People are buying puts as protection for the big banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, but the volume is nothing like what the panic volumed looked like back then," Najarian said.

The KBW index of U.S. bank stocks .BKX fell 8.2 percent on Wednesday, and was down 21 percent for the month.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Diane Craft)