Nov 7 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) sold its stake in the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, as the second-largest U.S. bank by assets continues to shed assets.
Overland Park, Kansas-based NPC International Inc said Monday that it entered into an agreement to sell its outstanding equity interests to a company formed by private-equity firm Olympus Partners.
Bank of America gained its stake in NPC with its 2009 purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. Merrill's private-equity group acquired the stake in 2006.
NPC did not disclose terms of the deal. The Wall Street Journal reported the sale will likely net Bank of America $375 million to $400 million.
The sale "is consistent with our strategy of focusing on our core customer-facing activities," bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.)
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.