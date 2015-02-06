Feb 6 A federal judge has thrown out much of
Prudential Financial Inc's lawsuit accusing Bank of
America Corp of defrauding it before the financial
crisis into buying more than $1.9 billion of residential
mortgage-backed securities that later soured.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stanley
Chesler in Newark, New Jersey, said Prudential did not show that
Bank of America and its Merrill Lynch unit lied to rating
agencies about the quality of loans backing its securities.
He also said Prudential could not rely on "after-the-fact"
computer analysis to show the defendants knew when arranging the
54 securitizations at issue from 2004 to 2007 that property
appraisals were being systematically inflated.
Chesler, who previously dismissed Prudential's racketeering
claim, threw out most of the Newark-based insurer's remaining
claims with prejudice.
He said Prudential may resubmit one claim involving 21
securitizations where the defendants acted as underwriters, not
sponsors or issuers. The judge did not rule on Prudential's
"equitable fraud" claim.
Prudential spokesman Scot Hoffman and Bank of America
spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment.
The lawsuit said Bank of America's "wide-ranging fraud" left
Prudential stuck with securities backed by "countless" home
loans that went into default or foreclosure, or lacked proper
title.
Prudential said 51.8 percent of the 20,906 home loans it
examined had at least one material defect.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, in August
reached a $16.65 billion settlement with federal and state
authorities to resolve many of its mortgage-related liabilities
linked to the recent U.S. housing and financial crises.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank plans to appeal a
$1.27 billion civil penalty imposed in a U.S. government lawsuit
accusing its Countrywide unit of defrauding
government-controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac into buying questionable home loans.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan set that penalty
last July, and on Tuesday rejected Bank of America's request to
overturn it.
The case is Prudential Insurance Co of America et al v. Bank
of America NA et al, U.S. District Court, District of New
Jersey, No. 13-01586.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)