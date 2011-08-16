* BofA may sell up to $1 bln from private equity portfolio

By Ilaina Jonas and Joe Rauch

NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 16 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is negotiating to sell as much as $1 billion of real estate assets from a private equity portfolio to Blackstone Group (BX.N), according to a source close to one of the parties.

The largest U.S. bank by assets has been shedding its private equity investments over the last year to comply with the so-called Volcker Rule that restricts investment banks' proprietary trading and investment activities.

A sale also could help the bank's campaign to persuade investors that it is progressing in rebuilding its capital and taking other actions to support its battered stock.

The assets are part of the private equity portfolio that Bank of America inherited when it acquired Merrill Lynch in 2009. The global portfolio includes real estate debt and equity positions valued between $800 million and $1 billion, according to the Financial Times, which reported the talks on its website Tuesday.

Representatives of Bank of America and Blackstone declined to comment.

The bank's shares have lost almost half their value since the beginning of the year amid lawsuits and regulatory actions related largely to residential mortgages originated by Countrywide Financial. Bank of America, which bought the mortgage lender three years ago just before the 2008 financial crisis took hold, last month agreed to an $8.5 billion settlement with mortgage-securities investors who said the bank misrepresented the quality of some of the packaged loans.

The settlement is being challenged by several states and private investors, creating additional shareholder concern that the bank may have to raise more equity at a time when the stock is floundering and the legal issues are expanding.

BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan last week adamantly denied plans for a stock offering. The bank can replenish its capital and meet new international regulatory standards by selling noncore business units, he said.

On Monday, the bank said it was selling its $8.6 billion Canadian credit card business and considering winding down its card operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A sale of the Merrill real estate portfolio would supplement other private equity dispersals. In April, the bank said it would spin off BAML Capital Partners, a $5 billion private equity unit, following a similar spinoff of the $1.4 billion Banc of America Capital Investors into a company called Ridgemont Equity Partners last year. It also sold another $1.9 billion portfolio to AXA, the French insurance group in early 2010.

Bank of America shares closed down 4.6 percent at $7.40 on Tuesday. Its shares have declined 46 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Joe Rauch and Ilaina Jonas, editing by Matthew Lewis)