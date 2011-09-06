* Joe Price stepping down as consumer bank chief
* Sallie Krawcheck leaving as wealth mgmt head
* Darnell, Montag appointed co-chief operating officers
By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N), which has lost almost half of its market value this
year, announced a broad reorganization on Tuesday that includes
the departure of two senior executives.
The biggest U.S. bank said Joe Price, head of consumer
banking, and Sallie Krawcheck, head of global wealth and
investment management, are leaving. Price was a former chief
financial officer of the company, and Krawcheck was a former CFO
of Citigroup and leader of its Smith Barney brokerage unit.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan named commercial banking head
David Darnell and investment banking head Tom Montag, a former
Goldman Sachs executive, to new positions as co-chief operating
officers.
The changes are effective immediately, the company said.
"It seems apparent Moynihan is under pressure to make some
bold moves," said David Dietze, chief investment strategist at
Point View Financial Services in Summit, New Jersey, which owns
BofA shares. "Obviously there is disagreement among people at
the top who have lots of options and lots of experience."
In their new roles, Darnell will oversee consumer bank
operations, including the Merrill Lynch retail operations, while
Montag will run divisions that work with corporate and
institutional customers.
Krawcheck was in charge of the Merrill Lynch unit as well as
of U.S. Trust and other private banking units.
The reorganization comes as Bank of America hustles to shed
assets to bolster its capital base and continues battling
lawsuits related to its 2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial
Corp, once the nation's largest home lender.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank paid $2.5 billion
to buy Countrywide, but writedowns and legal costs have pushed
the estimated cost of that purchase to more than $30 billion.
BofA stock rose slightly to $7.01 in after-hours trading
after closing at $6.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
