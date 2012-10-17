* Profit $340 mln after $1.6 billion litigation expense
* Mortgage banking rev up 25 percent, bond trading rev jumps
* Expenses up 1 percent despite cost-cutting program
* Raises estimate of possible losses tied to soured loans
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 17 Bank of America Corp's profit
fell 95 percent in the third quarter as the second-largest U.S.
bank remained haunted by businesses it purchased during the
financial crisis.
The bank earned $340 million in the quarter after taking $1.6
billion of litigation charges from a settlement tied to its 2009
purchase of investment bank Merrill Lynch & Co. Its disastrous
purchase of mortgage lender Countrywide Financial in 2008 also
continues to drag on results.
And Bank of America's overall expenses edged higher, even
after a year of cost cutting, including thousands of layoffs.
"This is still a bank that has an awful lot of work to do,"
said Gary Townsend, chief executive of Hill-Townsend Capital in
Chevy Chase, Maryland. "How long of a runway do they need to
build up speed to actually take off?"
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is still struggling to fix
Bank of America even as rivals Wells Fargo & Co and
JPMorgan Chase & Co show signs they have moved past the
financial crisis, reporting a combined $10.6 billion of profits
for the quarter.
Like other large banks, Bank of America reported a surge in
mortgage banking income as homeowners refinanced at low interest
rates, and it set aside less money to cover bad loans. The bank
also posted a big increase in bond trading revenue.
Still, for every positive development there seemed to be a
corresponding negative. Mortgage investors, for example,
requested the bank buy back 12 percent more bad loans than the
same quarter last year, portending possible future hits to
earnings.
Since the financial crisis, Bank of America has lost nearly
$40 billion on repurchase requests and mortgage-related
litigation, according to an Oct. 5 Credit Suisse report, the
most of seven large banks.
To boost profits, the bank launched a broad cost-cutting
program in 2011 that aims to eliminate $8 billion in annual
expenses and 30,000 jobs. But legal expenses and the cost of
servicing troubled loans blunted the impact of the program,
called "Project New BAC."
Non-interest expenses rose nearly 1 percent in the latest
quarter to $17.54 billion, excluding merger charges and certain
accounting charges.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said the bank was
"well ahead" of its year-end goal to produce 20 percent of the
$5 billion in annual savings called for in the first phase of
New BAC.
Excluding the unit that handles troubled mortgages, the
bank's work force is down by about 21,000 from a year ago, to
about 231,000. But headcount in Legacy Asset Servicing, which
focuses on bad home loans, is up almost 5,000 to nearly 42,000.
The bank also has 17,000 contractors on the job, up about 4,100
from the same quarter last year.
Thompson told reporters that hiring had stabilized, and the
bank should make "real progress" on expenses in the fourth
quarter. Bank of America in the past has signaled that expenses
were peaking in the servicing unit, only to have costs grow as
more work poured in from government settlements requiring loan
modifications and servicing improvements.
In a sign Bank of America is working through a backlog of
troubled loans, it said it has completed $900 million in
first-lien mortgage modifications under a settlement finalized
in April with federal officials and state attorneys general.
That is an improvement from a report in August by the
settlement's monitor, which found the bank had not yet completed
any modifications under the pact.
Bank of America issued so many shares during the financial
crisis to bolster its balance sheet that its third quarter
earnings amounted to nil a share, compared with 56 cents a share
a year earlier when it earned $6.2 billion on gains from selling
assets and accounting benefits. Analysts' average forecast was a
loss of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank last month said the Merrill Lynch settlement, a UK
tax charge and an accounting charge related to the value of its
debt would reduce third-quarter earnings by 28 cents per share.
The bank set aside $1.8 billion in the quarter to cover bad
loans, down from $3.4 billion a year earlier.
The bank's shares closed on Wednesday down 2 cents, or 0.2
percent lower, at $9.44.
NEW REPURCHASE LOSS ESTIMATE
Bank of America has drastically scaled back its mortgage
business after taking billions of dollars of losses from its
Countrywide purchase. But in recent quarters, it has been
bringing on more loan officers in an effort to recapture some of
its lost market share.
Mortgage banking revenue climbed 25 percent from a year ago
to $2 billion. In a conference call with analysts, Thompson said
he expected the mortgage boom "to continue through the lion's
share of 2013."
The bank, however, still faces potential pain from old
loans.
In its earnings presentation, the bank said it could lose up
to $6 billion above its current reserves on repurchase claims
from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as well as
private investors. It previously said its losses beyond reserves
could be up to $5 billion for private investors only.
Thompson said the bank updated its estimate after further
discussions with the government-controlled mortgage finance
companies. The bank still has disagreements with Fannie Mae over
what claims should be paid and has not reached any settlement
with the agency, he said.
The bank stopped selling some loans to Fannie Mae earlier
this year as the tension over the dispute mounted.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Erik Oja kept a "sell" recommendation
on the stock because of the potential costs that lie ahead. He
said he was concerned the bank has not been setting aside enough
additional money to cover expected losses.
"They've taken very small provisions in the last five
quarters," Oja said, adding that the bank has been adding an
average of about $300 million to its reserves each period. "That
to me points to another large provision."
Bank of America had $16.3 billion in reserves for repurchase
claims at the end of the third quarter, up 2 percent from the
previous quarter.
In a positive, the bank reported further improvement in its
capital ratios, largely by reducing riskier assets on its
balance sheet. The bank said its Tier 1 common capital ratio,
under proposed new Basel III capital rules, rose to 8.97 percent
from 7.95 percent in the second quarter.
Banks are gearing up for another round of stress tests in
which regulators will determine whether they are allowed to
increase dividends and buy back more shares. Bank of America's
quarterly dividend has been stuck at a penny per share since the
financial crisis.