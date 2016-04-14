April 14Bank of America Corp, the No. 2
U.S. bank by assets, reported an 18 percent slide in quarterly
profit as concerns about a global economic slowdown and
uncertainty about the pace of U.S. interest rate increases
dampened bond and stock trading.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.22
billion, or 21 cents per share, in the three months ended March
31, from $2.72 billion, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the figures reported on Thursday were
comparable.
Market volatility stemming from a slide in commodity and oil
prices, worries about China's economy and uncertainty about
interest rates hit trading activity globally in the quarter,
particularly in January and February.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Ted Kerr)