UPDATE 1-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
July 17 Bank of America Corp, the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped partly by lower operating expenses.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.57 billion, or 32 cents per share, from $2.10 billion, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 3.5 percent to $22.73 billion.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.