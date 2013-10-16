(Changes U.S. Trust revenue in 4th paragraph to $730 million)
NEW YORK Oct 16 Clients gave their brokers and
bankers at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and U.S. Trust more
money to manage in the third quarter, but revenue at the main
wealth businesses of Bank of America Corp fell from the
second quarter on reduced trading activity and seasonal
lassitude, the bank said Wednesday.
Revenue at Merrill Lynch fell 2.6 percent from the second
quarter, but was up 6.6 percent to $3.6 billion from a year
earlier. Merrill ended the quarter with just over 14,000
brokers, down 133 from the end of June, primarily due to
attrition of trainees who were not meeting their targets, a
spokeswoman said in an email.
She said that turnover among Merrill's most productive
brokers, or the top two quintiles, was "at historically low
levels."
Revenue at U.S. Trust, the private banking unit for
high-net-worth clients, rose 11.3 percent to $730 million from a
year earlier but was down from the previous quarter.
The results track recent wealth management trends in which
rising markets and aggressive efforts to collect fee-generating
assets have raised client balances even as customer confidence
in the markets remains cautious. On Monday, Charles Schwab Corp
said it had gained $43 billion in net new assets during
the third quarter, up 97 percent from a year earlier despite
relatively flat trading volume.
Merrill clients ended the quarter with $1.85 trillion in
their accounts, up 3 percent from a year earlier. That is the
highest level since Bank of America bought the brokerage firm in
January 2009. A bank spokeswoman declined to comment on how much
of the rise was due to new assets gathered by brokers and how
much stemmed from the rising stock market this year.
The wealth management results came as Bank of America
reported a profit of $2.2 billion for the third quarter,
reversing a year-earlier loss on lower expenses and better
credit quality.
Bank of America's global wealth management and investment
management unit, which includes its money management activities
for all clients as well as its retail wealth businesses, also
reported revenue higher than a year earlier but lower than the
previous quarter. Asset management fees in the quarter reached a
record $1.7 billion.
The unit earned a quarterly profit of $719 million, behind
the $1.8 billion from Bank of America's consumer banking
operation and $1.1 billion from the company's corporate banking
and investment banking sector.
The bank's effort to increase cross-selling of mortgages and
other banking products to its investment customers progressed.
Total loans and leases on its Global Wealth and Investment
Management balance sheet rose to $114.2 billion, the highest
level this year and up 11.5 percent from Sept. 30, 2012.
"Wealth management balances helped us maintain our
industry-leading position" in client deposits, Bank of America
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a conference call
with analysts.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)