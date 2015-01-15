By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Jan 15 Bank of America Corp
said on Thursday that quarterly net income at its wealth
business, with about 14,000 advisers at its Merrill Lynch
brokerage unit, fell to its lowest in two years as expenses
climbed.
Noninterest expenses rose 5.5 percent to $3.4 billion in the
fourth quarter from the same quarter a year earlier due to
training and technology costs, the second largest U.S. bank by
assets.
Wealthy clients poured $9.4 billion of new money into
Merrill Lynch and the bank's U.S. Trust private banking unit
during the quarter, the same as a year ago, and profit at the
wealth division fell 3 percent to $706 million.
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, UBS AG
and other big banks have been investing more in
their wealth management businesses, which generate stable
income. In contrast, trading businesses can be much more
volatile.
The pretax profit margin at BofA's wealth division last
quarter fell to 24.9 percent from 27 percent last year due to
the rising expenses and lower interest income.
"We need that margin to get to 30 percent," BofA Chief
Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said on a conference call with
analysts after the bank reported that overall profit declined 14
percent on lower interest and trading income.
Thompson said he thinks BofA can hit that target relatively
soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve returns rock-bottom interest
rates to more normal levels and as expensive retention packages
to retain brokers when the bank bought Merrill in 2009 expire
over the next year.
Brokerage firms book much of their profit from lending
clients money to buy stocks and bonds and by investing client
cash parked at the firms - activities that are less profitable
when interest rates are low.
Merrill's escalating costs last quarter were caused in part
by the revival of its once-vaunted training program that
launched the careers of many Wall Street veterans.
Merrill has been recruiting about 1,700 novices into the
program annually, and 130 graduated to become full-time brokers
last quarter. In addition, Merrill hired 85 new brokers last
quarter, ending 2014 with 14,085 financial advisers. It had more
than 16,400 brokers two years earlier.
