(In 9th paragraph corrects to show that bank has fewer than
66,000 full-time employees in its consumer banking business, not
fewer than 66,000 for the entire bank)
By Dan Freed
NEW YORK, July 15 Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has been hiring more sales staff,
in areas ranging from commercial lending to wealth management,
in his latest effort to boost revenue that has barely budged for
years.
The hiring push is part of a shift in how the bank is trying
to sell more products to existing customers. Previously, Bank of
America tried training individual employees to sell multiple
products, but now it is focusing more on hiring specialized
sales staff that can refer business to one another.
So instead of a bank teller trying to sell a branch customer
a credit card and a mortgage, the teller might refer the client
to a home loan specialist.
The bank has added some 1,000 financial advisers since the
second quarter of 2014, and increased the number of sales
specialists for products like mortgages and credit cards by 3.5
percent to 6,963.
On a call with analysts, Moynihan said that while the bank
is still encouraging individual employees to sell different
products, having enough sales staff is important as well.
"It is really just having more of them," he said.
The bank's chief financial officer, Bruce Thompson, told
reporters on a conference call, "Ultimately revenues are driven
by the number of client-facing personnel that you have and how
well they do relative to their peers."
So far, these new hires have had a limited impact on
results. The bank posted a tepid 1.7 percent increase in revenue
in the second quarter from the same period a year ago. Quarterly
revenue at the bank has hovered around $22 billion since 2011.
With weak revenue growth, the bank has been trying to boost
profit by cutting costs. Overall, the bank is laying off staff.
In its consumer banking business, it had fewer than 66,000
full-time employees at the end of the second quarter, nearly 10
percent less than the same quarter last year. Bank of America
has a regular cost-cutting program in place it calls "Simplify
and Improve."
Spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said Bank of America has been
steadily increasing its sales force for some time.
But that growth has not been uniform across all products.
While the number of consumer sales specialists for products such
as credit cards and auto loans has steadily increased, the
number of financial advisers dipped from 2013 to 2014, then rose
over the past year. Bank of America doesn't disclose the size of
its sales force for loans to businesses.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Nick
Zieminski)