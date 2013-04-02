UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
WASHINGTON, April 2 Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $165 million to resolve claims from the U.S. credit union regulator over purchases of mortgage-backed securities by corporate credit unions that have since failed, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The bank did not admit fault as part of the settlement, the National Credit Union Administration said.
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.