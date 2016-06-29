HONG KONG, June 29 Hong Kong's securities regulator has publicly censured two units of Bank of America for breaches of the city's takeover codes in relation to two transactions last year.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Wednesday the censures were linked to Bank of America's role in a partial offer for China Resources Beer and the privatisation of Power Assets Holdings Ltd .

The SFC said Bank of America failed to disclose its dealings in relevant securities in the two transactions, as required by the city's takeover codes.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)