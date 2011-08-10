* Bank has other levers for improving capital position-CFO

* Bank can sell off assets, for example.

NEW YORK Aug 10 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will not continue to boost its capital through new share offerings after diluting its shares so much during the financial crisis, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said.

The comment underscores the bank's limited options as it wrestles with mortgage losses and higher capital needs. Moynihan was speaking on a call on Wednesday with more than 6,000 investors and analysts, which was organized by Fairholme Capital Management, one of the bank's biggest investors.

The bank has other ways to improve its capital position, including selling assets, said Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson.

"As we look at capital and growing capital beyond the end of 2012, we have a number of levers that we will look to continue to utilize," Thompson said.

Analysts in June estimated that the bank could need to boost capital by $50 billion to comply with new capital requirements. CEO Moynihan said last month that the bank can generate the new capital it needs through earnings.

But the bank may face liabilities from mortgages and mortgage securities that are difficult for investors to forecast. (Reporting by Joe Rauch and Ben Berkowitz. Writing by Dan Wilchins. Editing by Robert MacMillan)