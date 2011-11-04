* B of A stock down more than broader market
* Swap reflects poorly on management, analyst says
* Bank says move is economically advantageous
(Adds analyst comments; rewrites throughout)
By Rick Rothacker and David Henry
Nov 4 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) plan to
issue common stock in exchange for preferred shares rattled its
stock price on Friday and underscored how the bank is in a
deeper capital hole than its peers, analysts said Friday.
While rivals Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and JPMorgan Chase &
Co (JPM.N) bought back stock in the third quarter, Bank of
America said on Thursday it wants to issue up to 400 million
new shares to retire preferred shares and other securities.
When Wells made a similar preferred share redemption in
September, it used cash.
Bank of America likely does not need to issue stock to meet
international capital standards that take effect fully by 2019,
said Marty Mosby, an analyst with Guggenheim Partners. But it
will probably take two to three years to accumulate the $30
billion it needs, he added.
In the meantime, rivals have won Federal Reserve permission
to raise their dividends and to buy back stock. Last spring,
the regulator denied Bank of America's request for a modest
dividend increase.
"They have a way to go to build up capital to a point where
they can give any back," Mosby said.
Bank of America said in a filing on Thursday that the stock
swap it was exploring was "economically advantageous" because
of the lowered market value of the bank's preferred shares. But
issuing new shares would dilute the holdings of existing
shareholders.
The move also comes after Chief Executive Officer Brian
Moynihan repeatedly said his bank does not need to issue stock
to absorb mortgage-related losses tied to its 2008 Countrywide
Financial Corp acquisition and to meet capital requirements.
A bank spokesman said the move should be viewed as an even
exchange that leaves the company with more common stock, which
is more valuable under the new capital rules.
"Over time, this will give us a stronger balance sheet,"
spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said.
Bank of America shares fell 6 percent on Friday to $6.49.
The decline was deeper than the broader market and the 1.5
percent decline in the KBW Bank Index .BKX. Bank of America's
shares are down 51 percent for the year, compared with a 24
percent drop in the bank index.
The proposed stock exchange would increase its Tier 1
common capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, by about
20 basis points to about 8.8 percent, CLSA analyst Mike Mayo
wrote in a note to clients.
Bolstering capital is probably necessary given the bank's
unresolved mortgage issues and the fact that peers are
stronger, Mayo wrote.
"However, this also reflects poorly on management who were
previously adamant that BAC did not need to raise any
additional common capital," he wrote.
The importance of Bank of America's capital position was
highlighted on Friday when G20 Leaders, as expected, named it
as one of the 29 global financial institutions that will
require an extra capital buffer under rules designed to prevent
another worldwide financial meltdown.
In a research note, Fitch Ratings said most U.S. banks on
the list will face "limited hardship" from the new buffers,
although Bank of America could be "more challenged, given its
comparatively larger estimated shortfall."
Compared with rival Wells Fargo's repurchase of some
similar securities in September, Bank of America's proposal
illustrates how much weaker the Charlotte, North Carolina-based
bank is, said Kathleen Shanley, an analyst at Gimme Credit.
To buy back its preferred, Wells Fargo simply paid in cash.
Bank of America said it would pay with stock, or maybe bonds --
it was not clear.
"Wells Fargo is in a stronger capital position so they have
more flexibility to do a transaction in a straightforward way,"
said Shanley.
Both banks would require approval of regulators for the
repurchases, but Shanley believes Bank of America may only get
permission if it pays with common stock, effectively bolstering
its capital.
"Bank of America may need to do it in a way that also
raises some capital," Shanley added.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
additional reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by
Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)