* Exchanging common stock and notes for preferred stock
* Swap improves capital levels but dilutes stockholders
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 17 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has issued
about $2.1 billion in common stock and senior notes as part of
a previously announced swap for outstanding securities held by
institutional investors, according to a filing Thursday.
The second largest U.S. bank said two weeks ago that it
planned to issue up to 400 million common shares and $3 billion
in debt to retire existing preferred shares and trust preferred
securities. The move improves a measure of the bank's capital
and eliminates interest payments, but dilutes the holdings of
common shareholders.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has
repeatedly said the bank does not need to issue common stock to
meet new international capital standards. At an investor
conference on Tuesday, he said the exchange was a "prudent way
to manage capital."
According to the filing, the bank has issued investors
185.5 million common shares, worth about $1.1 billion at
Thursday's closing price of $5.80, and $998.1 million of senior
notes. In return, the bank received preferred stock and trust
preferred securities worth about $2.7 billion.
Bank of America said in the filing that it expects the
exchange will increase a type of capital known as Tier 1 common
by $1.88 billion.
Bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowksi declined to comment on
whether the bank will issue the entire 400 million shares or $3
billion in debt.
Bank of America shares on Thursday closed down 1.7 percent
at $5.80 amid continuing concern about the ability of European
countries to pay their debts. The shares on Wednesday fell
below $6 for the first time since early October.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Bernard Orr)
(rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 704 998 2504)