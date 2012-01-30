* Meissner named head of corporate and investment bank
* Two other executives reassigned
* Change comes amid difficult markets
Jan 29 Bank of America Corp is
shaking up the leadership of its investment bank as it looks to
find its footing in a difficult market environment.
In the reorganization, Christian Meissner will become head
of global corporate investment banking, while two former
co-heads of the unit will take on new roles, according to a memo
sent to employees on Sunday by co-chief operating officer Tom
Montag that was obtained by Reuters.
Meissner will report to Montag, the former Merrill Lynch and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive who runs global banking
and markets operations for Bank of America.
Paul Donofrio will become head of global corporate banking
credit and transaction banking with responsibility for global
treasury services, loan products and other services. Michael
Rubinoff will become chairman of GCIB, where he will be charged
with deepening client relationships.
In the memo, Montag said the new structure comes as the
corporate and investment bank adapts "to a changing market
environment to more effectively meet the needs of our clients."
Bank of America spokesman John Yiannacopoulos confirmed the
contents of the memo, but declined to comment further.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Matt Driskill)