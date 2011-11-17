*Thong Nguyen replaces Mike Lyons
*Latest former Fleet executive elevated by Moynihan
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 17 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief
Executive Officer Brian Moynihan named a new strategy chief to
help him with his bid to reshape a company struggling with
mortgage losses, new regulations and a sluggish economy.
Thong Nguyen has already started his new role, bank
spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said on Thursday. He replaces Mike
Lyons, who left last month to become head of corporate and
institutional banking at PNC Financial Services Group Inc
(PNC.N).
Nguyen joined Bank of America in 2003, most recently
serving as West Division head in the bank's U.S. Trust wealth
management unit. He worked with Moynihan in the 1990s at
Providence, Rhode Island-based Fleet Financial Group and
becomes the latest former Fleet executive to be elevated since
Moynihan became CEO in January 2010.
Nguyen will be based in the bank's headquarters of
Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to chief financial
officer Bruce Thompson, Dubrowski said.
The new strategy executive joins Moynihan's team as Bank of
America's board is meeting in Charlotte this week to weigh its
plans for 2012.
At an investor conference on Tuesday, Moynihan provided an
update on his efforts to streamline the bank, work through
mortgage issues and build capital to meet new international
standards. On Monday, the bank said it was selling most of its
remaining shares in China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
(601939.SS) for an after-tax gain of $1.8 billion.
The bank has also said it could issue up to 400 million
common shares in exchange for outstanding preferred shares in
another capital-building move.
Bank of America shares fell below $6 on Wednesday for the
first time since early October amid continuing concerns about
the ability of European countries to pay their debts.
In morning trading, Bank of America shares were up 0.8
percent to $5.95.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick)