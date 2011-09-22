NEW YORK, Sept 22 The cost to insure Bank of
America's (BAC.N) bonds in the credit default swap market
jumped over its previous closing highs on Thursday as concerns
sparked by Wednesday's credit rating downgrade increased.
Bank of America's five-year CDS costs increased 17 basis
points on Thursday to 390 basis points, or $390,000 per year to
insure $10 million in debt for five years.
The swap costs rose over their previous closing high of 386
basis points set in March 2009, but are lower than intraday
highs set in August, when the costs jumped to 435 basis points,
Markit data show.
Concerns about the cost of Bank of America's funding have
increased since Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday cut its
credit ratings on the bank. For more, see [ID:nS1E78K24A]
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)