(Adds CDS costs for other banks)
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The cost to insure U.S. bank
debt rose on Friday and Bank of America's debt protection costs
rose over their record closing levels on increasing concern
with bank funding costs and the prospect of declining profits
if the economy tips back into recession.
Nervousness over bank credit has increased since Moody's
Investors Service on Wednesday cut its credit ratings on Bank
of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N).
The Federal Reserve's new program to buy longer-dated
Treasuries and sell shorter-dated debt has increased fears over
bank profits as the prospect of recession appears more likely
and as a flatter yield curve threatens to further damage banks'
ability to generate returns.
Bank of America's five-year CDS costs increased 17 basis
points on Friday to 416 basis points, or $416,000 per year to
insure $10 million in debt for five years, according to data by
Markit.
The swaps closed at a record closing high of 399 basis
points on Thursday, but are below intraday highs set in August,
when the costs jumped to 435 basis points, Markit data show.
Other banks' debt protection costs also rose to their
highest levels since 2009.
Citigroup's credit default swap costs increased 13 basis
points to 291 basis points, the highest since July 2009.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) CDS costs rose 12 basis points to 298
basis points and Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) CDS jumped 18 basis
points to 417 basis points, both the highest since March 2009.
JPMorgan's (JPM.N) debt protection costs also gained 6
basis points to 162 basis points, the highest since May 2009
and Wells Fargo's CDS rose 6 basis points to 158 basis points,
the highest since June 2009, Markit data show.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)