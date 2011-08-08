BOSTON Aug 8 Hedge fund manager David Tepper, who earned billions by betting on battered financial shares, sold off nearly half of his stake in Bank of America (BAC.N) during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Tepper's Appaloosa Management reported on Monday that it owned 10 million shares in the banking giant on June 30, down 42 percent from the 17 million shares he owned on March 31.

The giant hedge fund, whose views on the market are watched very closely, made its announcement in a routine filing that came on a day the bank's shares tumbled more than 18 percent.

Bank of America had been Tepper's seventh largest holding at the end of the first quarter.

Tepper would have sold the 7 million shares during the second quarter but the news likely still heaped fresh pressure on the stock on Monday as investors worried that large hedge funds have turned their back on the bank.

The filing also shows that Tepper cut his holding in Citigroup (C.N) to 7.2 million shares from 7.6 million during the quarter and trimmed his ownership in Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O).

Large investors, including hedge funds and mutual fund firms, are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to report which publicly traded U.S. stocks they own some 45 days after the end of the quarter.

The deadline for filing 13-F documents is early next week and most hedge funds wait until the last day to file them.

Cable television station CNBC reported on Monday that Tepper had sold off his Bank of America position and reportedly sold off his entire stake in Wells Fargo and significantly cut back his holdings in Citi.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Bernard Orr)